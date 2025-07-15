Sachin, netizens get behind team after Lord's heartbreak

IMAGE: India's Mohammed Siraj looks on after he is bowled by Shoiib Bashir on Day 5 of the 3rd Test at Lord's on Monday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

India was heartbreak capital after the Shubman Gill-led cricket team suffered a narrow 22-run loss in the 3rd Test match against England at Lord's on Monday.

Chasing a paltry 193 runs for victory, India experienced one of their most heartbreaking losses in Test cricket after a brilliant fight from a troublesome situation of 82/7.

India's lower order batters batted with grit and despite a resilient half-century by Ravindra Jadeja and a solid supporting act played by tailenders Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

The Indian team's valiant fight did not go unnoticed with Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar patting the players for their effort.

Netizens also chirped in and appreciated the players, especially Jadeja and the tail for attempting to take the team across the line.