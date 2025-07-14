HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Royalty, Tennis Champs, Superman At SW19

By REDIFF SPORTS
Last updated on: July 14, 2025 15:56 IST

Stardust and tinsel sparkled in the stands at the Wimbledon men's singles final on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

With British and Spanish royalty watching, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner came back from a set down to win the his maiden Wimbledon crown.

The Italian beat defending champion Spain's Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 6-4 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.

In attendance in the royal box were former Wimbledon champions Stan Smith (1972), Chris Evert (1974), Stefan Edberg (1988/1990), Andre Agassi (1990), Lleyton Hewitt (2002), some of Hollywood's finest including Matthew McConaughey, Nicole Kidman and Keira Knightley.

A glimpse of the celebs who caught all the action on Centre Court...

 

Andre Agassi and Matthew McConaughey

IMAGE: Andre Agassi and actor Matthew McConaughey. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Britain's William, Prince of Wales and his son Prince George take a drink in the royal box

IMAGE: Britain's William, the prince of Wales, and his elder son Prince George take a drink on a hot afternoon. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

 

Spain's King Felipe VI reacts after Italy's Jannik Sinner beats Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the men's final

IMAGE: A disappointed Spanish King Felipe VI reacts after Italian Jannik Sinner beat Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the final. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

 

Actor Matthew McConaughey chats with British business baron Sir Richard Branson

IMAGE: Matthew McConaughey chats with legendary British business baron Sir Richard Branson. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

 

Actor Orlando Bloom

IMAGE: Actor Orlando Bloom alongside British singer Niall Horan and his girlfriend Amelia Woolley. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

 

Editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour and actress Nicole Kidman in the royal box with former Wimbledon champion Lleyton Hewitt in the foreground

IMAGE: Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour -- a huge tennis fan -- and movie star Nicole Kidman. Also seen in the foreground are former Wimbledon champion (2002) Lleyton Hewitt and his wife Bec. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

 

Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner greets Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William with their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George

IMAGE: Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner greets Britain's Catherine, princess of Wales, Prince William with their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Photograph: Andrew Parsons/Reuters

 

Actress Keira Knightley in the royal box

IMAGE: Actress Keira Knightley is almost unrecognisable as she makes her way to her seat in the royal box. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

 

British singer Seal of 90s classic 'Kiss from a rose' fame in attendance

IMAGE: Singer Seal of Kiss From A Rose fame. Photograph: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images Reuters

 

British Actor Paul Mescal, the lead in Gladiator II, in the Royal Box

IMAGE: Paul Mescal, the lead in Gladiator II. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

 

Actor Henry Cavill in the royal box with his wife Natalie Viscuso

IMAGE: 'Superman' Henry Cavill with his wife Natalie Viscuso. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

 

Former Wimbledon winner Stan Smith in the royal box

IMAGE: 1972 Wimbledon champion Stan Smith in the royal box. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

 

Actor John Lithgow

IMAGE: Actor John Lithgow. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

 

Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel and her boyfriend, actor Alex Lanipekun

IMAGE: Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel and her boyfriend, actor Alex Lanipekun. Photograph: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images/Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

