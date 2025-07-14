Royalty, Tennis Champs, Superman At SW19

Stardust and tinsel sparkled in the stands at the Wimbledon men's singles final on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

With British and Spanish royalty watching, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner came back from a set down to win the his maiden Wimbledon crown.

The Italian beat defending champion Spain's Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 6-4 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.

In attendance in the royal box were former Wimbledon champions Stan Smith (1972), Chris Evert (1974), Stefan Edberg (1988/1990), Andre Agassi (1990), Lleyton Hewitt (2002), some of Hollywood's finest including Matthew McConaughey, Nicole Kidman and Keira Knightley.

A glimpse of the celebs who caught all the action on Centre Court...

IMAGE: Andre Agassi and actor Matthew McConaughey. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

IMAGE: Britain's William, the prince of Wales, and his elder son Prince George take a drink on a hot afternoon. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

IMAGE: A disappointed Spanish King Felipe VI reacts after Italian Jannik Sinner beat Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the final. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

IMAGE: Matthew McConaughey chats with legendary British business baron Sir Richard Branson. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

IMAGE: Actor Orlando Bloom alongside British singer Niall Horan and his girlfriend Amelia Woolley. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

IMAGE: Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour -- a huge tennis fan -- and movie star Nicole Kidman. Also seen in the foreground are former Wimbledon champion (2002) Lleyton Hewitt and his wife Bec. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

IMAGE: Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner greets Britain's Catherine, princess of Wales, Prince William with their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Photograph: Andrew Parsons/Reuters

IMAGE: Actress Keira Knightley is almost unrecognisable as she makes her way to her seat in the royal box. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

IMAGE: Singer Seal of Kiss From A Rose fame. Photograph: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images Reuters

IMAGE: Paul Mescal, the lead in Gladiator II. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

IMAGE: 'Superman' Henry Cavill with his wife Natalie Viscuso. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

IMAGE: 1972 Wimbledon champion Stan Smith in the royal box. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

IMAGE: Actor John Lithgow. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

IMAGE: Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel and her boyfriend, actor Alex Lanipekun. Photograph: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images/Reuters

