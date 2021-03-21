Kohli names one player he was 'particularly pleased' with

March 21, 2021 16:36 IST

IMAGE: In the series decider also, Suryakumar Yadav made 32 runs off 17 balls to put his name in the reckoning for a spot in the team for World T20. Photograph: BCCI

After losing the first T20I to England, Team India decided to make some changes to their playing XI. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav got the chance to make their debuts and they didn’t disappoint.

Kishan made an instant impact as he smashed a half-century in his first match for Team India, while Suryakumar did not get to bat on his debut

However, when he got the chance to bat in the fourth T20I, Suryakumar combined brilliance and audacity in his strokeplay to stamp his class.

Suryakumar dispatched the first ball he faced in international cricket for six. Eventually, Yadav went on to make a half-century.

In the series decider also, Surya made 32 runs off 17 balls to put his name in the reckoning for a spot in the team for World T20.

Skipper Virat Kohli was very impressed with the display from Suryakumar and Kishan. Kohli said that even though Kishan was brilliant, he was 'particularly pleased' with Suryakumar.

"It has (Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan's performances filled him with joy). Also how Shreyas batted in the last game and the responsibility he showed in the first game. I think the guys are really grabbing on to their opportunities and moulding themselves into the roles we assign to them. Ishan was brilliant, but I was particularly pleased with Surya. The way he came out and played with so much clarity opens up the dimensions of possibilities for the rest of the batting order. And then Hardik with the ball kept coming back into the game," said Kohli.