HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Sachin Honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

Sachin Honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 01, 2025 21:57 IST

x

Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for scoring the most runs in both Test and ODI cricket history. Photograph: BCCI

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar, whose batting records and impact on international cricket have stood the test of time, was on Saturday conferred with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, while current India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was honoured with the Polly Umrigar Award for Best Men's International Cricketer of 2023-24.

The 51-year-old Tendulkar, who played 664 international games for India, holds the record for the highest number of Test and ODI runs in the history of the game.

“Always value your game and take care of your game. I realised on that final day (2013) that I will never walk onto the field as a current India cricketer. Similarly, once you retire then you will realise where you were a few years ago," Tendulkar said during the BCCI's annual awards function.

 

“So enjoy your game as you have a lot of cricket left in you as current India cricketers and stay away from distractions.”

Bumrah, who was selected as the ICC Test and overall Cricketer of the Year for delivering "a master-class in skill, precision, and relentless consistency", was India's standout bowler last year, playing a pivotal role in India's home wins over England and Bangladesh.

The 31-year-old was also the Player of the Series against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, bagging 32 wickets across five Tests.

Spin great Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired from international cricket in December 2024 as India's second highest wicket-taker in Tests with 537 dismissals and overall eighth highest, was bestowed with a special award.

“My fingers still itch as I realised when I came down the field for training because there is an IPL for me. The whole career has been a huge high for me actually, and it was a privilege to share the stage with Sachin Tendulkar, a dream for a boy who played street cricket in Chennai,” Ashwin said after receiving the award.

BCCI awards

The 37-year-old Ashwin, who made his Test debut in November 2011, played a defining role in India's 12-year domination in the longest format at home wherein they won 18 series on the trot.

Among newcomers, Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan grabbed the Best International Debut among men for his quick-fire fifty against England in the Rajkot Test in February 2024.

Tanush Kotian continued to make waves with his rise through the ranks in Mumbai in the 2023-24 season, which culminated with his maiden call-ups for the India A side for their tour of Australia and subsequently for the Indian team for the last two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Kotian was awarded with the Best Performance in the BCCI Domestic Tournaments trophy.

The 26-year-old scored 502 runs in 10 matches at 41.83 with one century and five fifties and also grabbed 29 wickets.

The Mumbai Cricket Association was given the Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments Trophy.

Having won the Ranji Trophy for a record-extending 42nd time in the season, Mumbai also claimed the Irani Cup after a gap of 27 years.

Mumbai also won various titles such as Ranji Trophy, U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy, U-14 West Zone Championship, senior women's T20 Trophy, women's U-19 One Day Trophy, Bapuna Cup T20 Tournament and men's U-19 All India tournament.

Mumbai teams also finished as runner-up in Cooch Behar U-19 Trophy and Vinoo Mankad U-19 Trophy.

Akshay Totre from Indore was adjudged the Best Umpire in Domestic Cricket for the season.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Saha RETIRES! Signs off after 28 glorious years
Saha RETIRES! Signs off after 28 glorious years
Australia CRUSH Sri Lanka in historic win
Australia CRUSH Sri Lanka in historic win
Inspired by Tendulkar: Babar's new role revealed
Inspired by Tendulkar: Babar's new role revealed
Ranji: Thakur, Kotian shine as Mumbai crush Meghalaya
Ranji: Thakur, Kotian shine as Mumbai crush Meghalaya
Kohli's return to Ranji ends in disappointment but...
Kohli's return to Ranji ends in disappointment but...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Budget 2025: What Is Cheaper?

webstory image 2

Budget 2025: What Is Costlier?

webstory image 3

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

VIDEOS

Vice President Dhankhar visits Maha Kumbh Kshetra2:15

Vice President Dhankhar visits Maha Kumbh Kshetra

Winter wonderland Gulmarg attracts tourists amid snowfall3:41

Winter wonderland Gulmarg attracts tourists amid snowfall

Massive announcement by Sitharaman, middle-class gets new IT structure5:03

Massive announcement by Sitharaman, middle-class gets new...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD