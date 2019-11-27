News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sabbatical/Retirement: What's Dhoni hinting at?

Sabbatical/Retirement: What's Dhoni hinting at?

Last updated on: November 27, 2019 21:46 IST

A source close to the former India captain said he will take a call on his future after next year's Indian Premier League

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Dhoni has been on a sabbatical since India's semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup in England in July. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

"January tak kuch nahi dikhega (nothing till January)", said Mahendra Singh Dhoni, on Wednesday, as he sought to steer clear of queries on his ongoing break from cricket, which has fuelled intense speculation about his future in the game.

 

Dhoni said at an event, in Mumbai, before questions on his sabbatical, which started with India's semifinal ouster from the World Cup in July, could even be thrown at him.

On Tuesday, a source close to the former India captain said he will take a call on his future after next year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhoni has been on a sabbatical since India's semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup in England in July. He has missed the tour of the West Indies and the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh.

The 38-year-old, who captains Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, will miss the limited-overs home assignment against the West Indies starting December 6 and comprising three T20 Internationals and an equal number of One-dayers.

National selection committee chairman MSK Prasad has already made it clear that the panel has 'moved on' and Dhoni is aware of its intent to blood youngsters such as Rishabh Pant keeping in mind next year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Dhoni was seen training with Jharkhand's under-23 team in Ranchi some days back, triggering a fresh round of speculation on a possible comeback.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has stated that Dhoni will get the respect that a player of his stature deserves and had ruled out an immediate retirement by the celebrated wicketkeeper-batsman.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Virat Kohli shares throwback pic with Anushka

Virat Kohli shares throwback pic with Anushka

Shouldn't take more than five weeks to recover: Saha

Shouldn't take more than five weeks to recover: Saha

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use