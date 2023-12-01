SA20 ropes in AB de Villiers as 'Brand Ambassador'

IMAGE: AB de Villiers joins the SA20 league as brand ambassador. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

SA20, South Africa's premier T20 cricket league, has roped in former Proteas skipper AB de Villiers as its official 'Brand Ambassador' for the second season.

The second season of the SA20, which kicks off on January 10, will feature 34 matches over four weeks and will showcase elite domestic and international players from the six global franchises.

De Villiers will be working very closely with the management team of the league to help strengthen SA20's global fan-base and reinforce the league's brand across key strategic markets of India and the UK.

He will be joined by an illustrious ensemble of South African cricket legends, including Herschelle Gibbs, Allan Donald, Dale Steyn and Mark Boucher. Robin Petersen completes the list.

De Villiers said: "It is an honour to be associated with SA20. It embodies a pioneering vision for South African cricket, with the potential to illuminate the global cricketing stage.

"SA20's remarkable talent and international reach provide a platform to showcase the finest of South African cricket, propelling it to unprecedented levels."

Speaking on the appointment of De Villiers as the brand ambassador, Betway SA20 League Commissioner, Graeme Smith said, "AB's exceptional cricketing talent and magnetic personality make him the perfect fit for our league. His involvement will undoubtedly elevate the league's status, both on and off the field.

"AB's passion for the game and his ability to connect with fans align perfectly with our vision for SA20. We believe his presence will not only inspire players but also engage cricket enthusiasts across the globe, helping us achieve unprecedented success. We look forward to a fantastic season ahead, with AB playing a crucial role in making it a resounding triumph."