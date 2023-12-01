4th T20I Raipur Stadium Has No Power

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav bats in the nets at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh international stadium in Raipur. According to reports, the floodlights for Friday's match would need to be run using a generator. Photograph: BCCI/X

Raipur's Veer Savarkar Stadium is set to host the 4th T20I between India and Australia but an embarrassment awaits.

With the electricity bill amounting to ₹3.16 crore (Rs 31.6 million) yet unpaid, the electricity connection at the stadium had been cut 5 years ago.

According to reports, a temporary connection was installed at the request of the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Association, but that only covers the spectators' gallery and boxes. The floodlights for Friday's match would need to be run using a generator.

The electricity company sent several notices to the PWD and sports department for clearance of dues, but no payment has been made yet.

Three international cricket matches have been organised in the stadium since the power connection was cut in 2018. Most recently, India hosted New Zealand in Raipur on January 21, 2023.

On hearing this embarrassing news, netizens got vocal on social media.

'Interesting to hear the news that Raipur #Cricket stadium has #Electricity bill outstanding in crores due for years yet managed to have temporary connections. While citizens of the country face strict action for failure or delay in bill payments, rich associations enjoy leniency,' one Lakshmanan Murugesan wrote on X.

'3.24 crore electricity bill PENDING for Raipur International Stadium. Poor BCCI must be going through some really hard times,' one Deep Sanchi wrote sarcastically.

'What an embarrassment and BCCI chose this venue of all? No Electricity At Stadium Hosting India Vs Australia T20 Today. Bill Not Paid' wrote Adarsh Gult.