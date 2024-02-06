News
SAT20: WI all-rounder Allen robbed at gunpoint

Source: PTI
Last updated on: February 06, 2024 19:03 IST
Fabian Allen was robbed at gunpoint

IMAGE: Fabian Allen was robbed at gunpoint. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Paarl Royals/X

West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen was mugged in Johannesburg while he was there to compete in the ongoing SA T20 League for his franchise Paarl Royals.

Allen was robbed outside his team hotel at gunpoint on January 25.

Paarl Royals said he would be in action during the team's Eliminator against Joburg Super Kings on Wednesday.

 

"...Paarl Royals would like to state that the West Indian all-rounder is safe, and enjoying his time at the SA20 as he, along with his teammates and support staff, prepares for the all-important Eliminator on Wednesday," the franchise said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The franchise works closely with the league to ensure the safety and well-being of its players and staff, while also allowing them to have free personal time as well.

"Following the incident, the player was provided with the necessary support by the franchise and the league, and was keen to continue his participation at the SA20, and has since been available for selection (twice also featuring in the playing XI for the Royals)," it added.

The SA T20 organisers also asserted its commitment towards the safety and security of everyone involved.

"The league places utmost importance on ensuring the safety and security of every individual associated with the seamless operation of the league. Our commitment to safeguarding the well being of everyone involved is unwavering," a source close to the league told PTI.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

