Home  » Cricket » SA20: Joburg Super Kings rout Sunrisers

SA20: Joburg Super Kings rout Sunrisers

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 27, 2025 10:38 IST

Imran Tahir

IMAGE: Joburg Super Kings' Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket during the SA20 match against Sunrisers Eastern Cape on Sunday. Photograph: SA20

Fast bowlers Lutho Sipamla and Hardus Vijoen ripped through the Sunrisers Eastern Cape batting line-up to power Joburg Super Kings to a dominant nine-wicket bonus point victory at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday.

After weeks of persistent rain, the Super Kings fans flocked to the Wanderers to bas in the perfect summer’s day and cheer on their team. The yellow whistles bristling around the Bullring had an immediate effect as the Super Kings got off to a flying start.

Sipamla, who took 3/13, gained the ultimate redemption. After the young fast bowler over-stepped at St George’s Park on Friday evening when he clean bowled Zak Crawley with the first ball of the innings, Sipamla followed it up on Sunday by having the England Test opener caught at slip.

was the perfect start for both Sipamla and the Super Kings. With his confidence restored, the fast bowler charged in and claimed a second wicket when Tom Abell dragged it back on to his stumps to leave the Sunrisers reeling at 0/2 after the first over.

 

The Sunrisers' woes deepened as Jordan Hermann and Aiden Markram perished cheapy, to leave the defending champions reeling on 17/4.

David Bedingham (48) and Tristan Stubbs (37) attempted a rebuild with a 57-run partnership, but the Super Kings were not going to release the pressure with Hardus Viljoen (4/24) closing out the innings with a superb death over spell that saw the Sunrisers skittled for 118.

The Super Kings' performance in the field was also exceptional with Donovan Ferreira highlighting it with an exceptional one-handed grab whilst running on the boundary to send Beyers Swanepoel back to the dugout.

The Super Kings’ run chase was near perfect with Devon Conway (76 not out off 56 balls) and Wihan Lubbe (25 not out off 17 balls) easing their team home with six overs remaining.

REDIFF CRICKET
England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

