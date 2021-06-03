News
Russell says 'bubble' stays took toll on mental health

Russell says 'bubble' stays took toll on mental health

June 03, 2021 14:08 IST
Andre Russell

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/IPL

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell said staying in bio-secure 'bubbles' during tours and competitions due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic had taken a toll on his mental health.

Russell played for Kolkata Knight Riders in this season's Indian Premier League, which was held in a bio-secure bubble before being suspended on May 4 after players and staff on multiple teams contracted COVID-19.

 

With the lucrative Twenty20 tournament set to resume in September, the 33-year-old will play with the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League, which will take place in Abu Dhabi this month after being paused in March in Pakistan.

"I think it's taking a toll on myself," Russell told Geo News. "I can't talk for any other player or coaches or anyone that goes through this whole quarantine stuff."

"But it's definitely taken a toll on me mentally because from bubble to bubble, in a room locked in, you can't go out for a walk, you can't go certain places, you can't socialise, it's different."

Russell said even though players were now somewhat used to staying in bubbles on tours, it was still challenging to experience it each time.

"But at the end of the day, I'm not being ungrateful, I'm grateful that we're still playing, we're still doing our job," he added. "So it's tough for us."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
