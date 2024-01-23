Root Set To Surpass Tendulkar

IMAGE: Joe Root is the second highest run-scorer against India in India with 952 runs in 20 innings. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

England's Joe Root is set to go past Sachin Tendulkar and etch his name in the annals of India-England Test rivalry.

Root needs only 10 runs more to surpass Tendulkar to become the highest run scorer in India-England Tests -- while Tendulkar scored 2,535 runs against England, Root has 2,526 runs against his name.

Root is the second highest run-scorer against India in India with 952 runs in 20 innings. Alastair Cook has the most runs with 1,235 runs in 26 innings.

Root, a leading run-scorer among active players, is expected to score big against India in the five Test series.