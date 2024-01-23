News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Root Set To Surpass Tendulkar

Root Set To Surpass Tendulkar

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 23, 2024 19:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Joe Root

IMAGE: Joe Root is the second highest run-scorer against India in India with 952 runs in 20 innings. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

England's Joe Root is set to go past Sachin Tendulkar and etch his name in the annals of India-England Test rivalry.

Root needs only 10 runs more to surpass Tendulkar to become the highest run scorer in India-England Tests -- while Tendulkar scored 2,535 runs against England, Root has 2,526 runs against his name.

Root is the second highest run-scorer against India in India with 952 runs in 20 innings. Alastair Cook has the most runs with 1,235 runs in 26 innings.

Root, a leading run-scorer among active players, is expected to score big against India in the five Test series.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
How Dravid's India plan to tackle England's Bazball
How Dravid's India plan to tackle England's Bazball
K L Rahul Won't....Dravid's Reveal
K L Rahul Won't....Dravid's Reveal
How England plan to tame Rohit Sharma & Co.
How England plan to tame Rohit Sharma & Co.
'Peaceful start' to the week for Hardik
'Peaceful start' to the week for Hardik
Yogi visits Ayodhya amid rush of devotees
Yogi visits Ayodhya amid rush of devotees
Will Gill rediscover his Test form against England?
Will Gill rediscover his Test form against England?
Maxwell lost consciousness after drinking session
Maxwell lost consciousness after drinking session

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

England aim to take sheen off India's home Test record

England aim to take sheen off India's home Test record

Can Arshdeep end India's search for...?

Can Arshdeep end India's search for...?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances