News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » K L Rahul Won't....Dravid's Reveal

K L Rahul Won't....Dravid's Reveal

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 23, 2024 14:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Head Coach Rahul Dravid with K L Rahul. Photograph: BCCI/X
 

K L Rahul will not keep wickets during the Test series against England, India Head Coach Rahul Dravid said on Tuesday.

'Rahul will not be the 'keeper during this series. We will go with another 'keeping option considering the five matches and the weather,' Dravid reasoned ahead of the opening Test in Hyderabad.

With Rahul out of contention, Dhruv Jurel and K S Bharat are the other 'keeping options at India's disposal.

Jurel has been handed a maiden Test call-up and has been rewarded for 790 runs in 15 first-class matches at an average of 46.47 with a century and five fifties to his credit, besides 36 dismissals.

The 23 year old scored 0 and 69 runs when part of the India 'A' squad on tour of South Africa. Against England Lions in the first four-day match, he scored 50 runs.

In the Ranji Trophy match sandwiched in between, he scored 63 runs for Uttar Pradesh against Kerala.

Bharat, 30, scored an attacking hundred for India 'A' against the England Lions on Saturday. Bharat has kept wickets in 91 first-class matches, of which 82 have been played in India, while collecting 287 catches and 33 stumpings.

Talking about the pitch, Dravid said, 'It may spin a little bit.'

On Monday, England's Test coach Brendon McCullum said, 'It looks like it's going to spin. It may not turn right from the word go, but you'd think at some stage it will turn and I'm sure spin will be a huge factor throughout the series.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
England Tests: Who Should Replace Kohli?
England Tests: Who Should Replace Kohli?
'For all the sacrifices my parents made'
'For all the sacrifices my parents made'
Meet Dhruv Jurel, India's New Test Pick
Meet Dhruv Jurel, India's New Test Pick
CBI asks lawyer Dehadrai to join probe in Mahua case
CBI asks lawyer Dehadrai to join probe in Mahua case
Shilpa's Ayodhya Fever In Mumbai!
Shilpa's Ayodhya Fever In Mumbai!
How England plan to tame Rohit Sharma & Co.
How England plan to tame Rohit Sharma & Co.
Why Sahir Ludhianvi Is Relevant Today
Why Sahir Ludhianvi Is Relevant Today

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

'I am here to make you uncomfortable'

'I am here to make you uncomfortable'

'Winning toss will be crucial'

'Winning toss will be crucial'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances