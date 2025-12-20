Root falls as Cummins tightens Australia's Ashes grip

IMAGE: Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Joe Root. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

England’s daunting chase of 435 at Adelaide took cautious shape on Saturday as they reached 128/3 after 36 overs, with Australia tightening their grip on the Ashes.

Joe Root fell for 39 off 63 balls, caught by Alex Carey off Pat Cummins, shortly after stitching together a steady stand.

Cummins set the tone early, removing Ben Duckett (4) and Ollie Pope (17), the latter thanks to a spectacular one-handed slip catch by Marnus Labuschagne. Earlier, Travis Head’s commanding 170 and Alex Carey’s fluent 72 lifted Australia to 349, while Josh Tongue led England’s attack with figures of 4/70.

With a 2-0 series lead, Australia need only a draw to retain the Ashes.