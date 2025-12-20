HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Root falls as Cummins tightens Australia's Ashes grip

Root falls as Cummins tightens Australia's Ashes grip

1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 20, 2025 12:17 IST

x

Pat Cummins

IMAGE: Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Joe Root. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

England’s daunting chase of 435 at Adelaide took cautious shape on Saturday as they reached 128/3 after 36 overs, with Australia tightening their grip on the Ashes.

Joe Root fell for 39 off 63 balls, caught by Alex Carey off Pat Cummins, shortly after stitching together a steady stand.

 

Cummins set the tone early, removing Ben Duckett (4) and Ollie Pope (17), the latter thanks to a spectacular one-handed slip catch by Marnus Labuschagne. Earlier, Travis Head’s commanding 170 and Alex Carey’s fluent 72 lifted Australia to 349, while Josh Tongue led England’s attack with figures of 4/70.

With a 2-0 series lead, Australia need only a draw to retain the Ashes.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SA coach hails Team India: A 'helluva side'
SA coach hails Team India: A 'helluva side'
Tilak Varma backs Surya: 'He needs just one innings...'
Tilak Varma backs Surya: 'He needs just one innings...'
'Why Is Sanju Not In The Side?'
'Why Is Sanju Not In The Side?'
PICS: Pandya goes ballistic before India pocket series
PICS: Pandya goes ballistic before India pocket series
PIX: Hardik stars as India whip SA to win T20I series
PIX: Hardik stars as India whip SA to win T20I series

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 2

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 3

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

VIDEOS

Grand Vaikunta Ekadasi festival begins at historic Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Srirangam2:20

Grand Vaikunta Ekadasi festival begins at historic Sri...

Sara Ali Khan Slays Airport Style in Yellow1:00

Sara Ali Khan Slays Airport Style in Yellow

Neeta Ambani Stuns Like a Queen in a Graceful Silk Saree0:59

Neeta Ambani Stuns Like a Queen in a Graceful Silk Saree

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO