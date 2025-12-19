HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PIX: India set SA 232-run target after Pandya, Tilak blitz

December 19, 2025

Images from the fifth T20 International between India and South Africa, in Ahmedabad, on Friday.

Hardik Pandya waves to the stands after completing a half-century during the fifth T20I against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Hardik Pandya hit the second fastest T20 International fifty for India and Tilak Varma produced a fluent 73 as the hosts set an imposing 232-run target for South Africa in the fifth and final match in Ahmedabad on Friday.

In a whirlwind knock, laden with five sixes and as many fours, Pandya's seventh half-century (63 off 25 balls) came off only 16 balls — now the second-fastest ever for any Indian, with Yuvraj Singh's 12-ball milestone against England at Kingsmead back in 2007 still perched firmly at the top.

 

IMAGE: Sanju Samson hit 4 fours and 2 sixes while scoring 37off 22 balls. Photograph: BCCI

He put on 105 off only 44 balls in a brilliant fourth-wicket partnership with Tilak just when the momentum had slowed down for India.

If Pandya produced a minute-a-mile knock, Tilak once again showed his repertoire of strokes around the ground while scoring 73 off 42 balls, which included 10 fours and a six.

Pandya walked out amidst chants of his name at his former IPL home ground as out-of-sorts India captain Suryakumar Yadav (5) endured yet another failure.

IMAGE: Tilak Varma celebrates his 50. Photograph: BCCI

It was Pandya's brute force in the strokes that he played which stood out, sending the ball flying far into the stands of the world's largest stadium.

At the other end, Tilak provided the assurance with a second half-century of the series, mixing up aggression and rotation of strike deftly after Abhishek Sharma (34) and Sanju Samson (37) provided early fireworks.

Samson dazzled on what is now a rare opportunity to open with India vice-captain Shubman Gill sidelined due to an injury, and almost made a strong case for a discussion for the World Cup selection in Mumbai on Saturday.

IMAGE: South Africa players celebrate the wicket of Abhishek Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

However, as ever has been the case, Samson made all the right moves until he was done in by a beautiful George Linde delivery that pitched on leg stump and gripping before beating Samson's bat to crash into the middle stump.

He began with a six over wide long on against Marco Jansen and followed it up with two spectacular hits down the wicket off Ottneil Baartman to make a strong statement at the top of the order.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma celebrate the hundred of their fourth-wicket partnership . Photograph: BCCI

While putting on 63 runs for the first wicket, neither Abhishek nor Samson took the foot off the pedal and provided a glimpse of another possible successful pair tailor made for the format.

Shortly before he was dismissed, Samson also got a lifeline when a powerful hit straight back to the bowler Donovan Ferreira burst through his hands and hit the umpire, Rohan Pandit, near the knee roll.

Later, even Pandya's six injured a broadcast crew member, who got a big bruise on his left bicep even as spectators enjoyed balls landing 10 rows behind.

