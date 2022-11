Photograph: Kind Courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Ahead of Team India's tour of Bangladesh, which begins on Sunday, December 4, and features a three-match ODI series and a two-Test series, Captain Rohit Sharma is training to get himself into the groove.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Rohit, who was a disappointment at the T20 World Cup in Australia, uploaded a set of pictures on his net session, captioning them, 'In my zone'.

'Looking very sharp Ro', former India team-mate Kedar Jadhav commented. 'The best is yet to come mate'.