Rohit Sharma's daughter turns 1

December 31, 2019 09:43 IST

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and his wife celebrate their daughter Samaira’s first birthday. Photographs: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Indian cricket vice-captain Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh celebrated their daughter Samaira’s first birthday on Monday.

The doting dad took to Twitter to post a special message for his daughter along with a series of pictures. He tweeted, “Happy happy birthday to my little Cookie Monster. Your arrival has brought nothing but excitement, laughter and bliss to our lives. Here’s to more midnight dancing, rapping and showing you the world.”

In one of the pictures, Rohit along with his Ritika and family don a t-shirt that has 'Samaira’s first' written on it.

Rohit admitted that his daughter has brought excitement, laughter and bliss to his life.

The cricketer is currently on a break and is spending his time with his family. He will return in action for three One-day Internationals against Australia, from January 14.