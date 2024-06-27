News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Alcaraz and Djokovic's Centre Court Reunion

Alcaraz and Djokovic's Centre Court Reunion

By REDIFF SPORTS
Last updated on: June 27, 2024 20:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Carlos Alcaraz

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Wimbledon/X

Wimbledon is buzzing as the world's best players descend upon the hallowed grass courts. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, fresh off his Roland Garros victory, is back on Centre Court, eager to defend his title.

 

Wimbledon's social media channels captured the moment, sharing a photo of Alcaraz with the caption, ‘Back on the main stage. A year on from his memorable #Wimbledon triumph, @carlosalcaraz returns to Centre Court for practice.’

 

Carlos Alcaraz

Adding to the excitement, seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic has also arrived.

The Serbian superstar has been diligently training after undergoing knee surgery, which forced him to withdraw from the French Open.

A Wimbledon social media post featuring both Alcaraz and Djokovic together teased fans with the caption, ‘Another Centre Court meeting for @carlosalcaraz and @DjokerNole.’

This reunion of champions promises an electrifying Wimbledon.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Shamsi inspired by Steyn's hug
SEE: Shamsi inspired by Steyn's hug
A good sever lacking in set pieces at Euro 2024
A good sever lacking in set pieces at Euro 2024
France confident strikers will find goal in knockouts
France confident strikers will find goal in knockouts
Euro '24: Battle lines drawn as 16 Teams vie for glory
Euro '24: Battle lines drawn as 16 Teams vie for glory
Maldives ministers held for 'black magic' on Muizzu
Maldives ministers held for 'black magic' on Muizzu
Oust Ajit Pawar from alliance: BJP leader; NCP fumes
Oust Ajit Pawar from alliance: BJP leader; NCP fumes
PM's reply to debate in both houses on July 2-3
PM's reply to debate in both houses on July 2-3

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

'Rishabh Pant could open the batting in T20s'

'Rishabh Pant could open the batting in T20s'

Self-doubt killed, Chanu sets sights on Olympic medal

Self-doubt killed, Chanu sets sights on Olympic medal

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances