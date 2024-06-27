Alcaraz and Djokovic's Centre Court Reunion

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Wimbledon/X

Wimbledon is buzzing as the world's best players descend upon the hallowed grass courts. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, fresh off his Roland Garros victory, is back on Centre Court, eager to defend his title.

Wimbledon's social media channels captured the moment, sharing a photo of Alcaraz with the caption, ‘Back on the main stage. A year on from his memorable #Wimbledon triumph, @carlosalcaraz returns to Centre Court for practice.’

Adding to the excitement, seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic has also arrived.

The Serbian superstar has been diligently training after undergoing knee surgery, which forced him to withdraw from the French Open.

A Wimbledon social media post featuring both Alcaraz and Djokovic together teased fans with the caption, ‘Another Centre Court meeting for @carlosalcaraz and @DjokerNole.’

This reunion of champions promises an electrifying Wimbledon.