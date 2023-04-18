Rohit Sharma crosses 6000-run mark in IPL

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma hit 28 off 18 balls and crossed the 6000 run-mark. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma reached another milestone in his record-studded career during their Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Rohit crossed the 6000-run landmark in the IPL in 232 matches.

Rohit scored 28 off 18 deliveries against SRH before being dismissed by T Natarajan.

Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter in the IPL with 6844 runs in 228 games with 113 being his highest score. Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan tallies 6477 runs in 210 games with a highest of 106 not out to be in 2nd spot.