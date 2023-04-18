News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit Sharma crosses 6000-run mark in IPL

Rohit Sharma crosses 6000-run mark in IPL

By Rediff Cricket
April 18, 2023 23:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma hit 28 off 18 balls

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma hit 28 off 18 balls and crossed the 6000 run-mark. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma reached another milestone in his record-studded career during their Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

 

Rohit crossed the 6000-run landmark in the IPL in 232 matches.

Rohit scored 28 off 18 deliveries against SRH before being dismissed by T Natarajan.

Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter in the IPL with 6844 runs in 228 games with 113 being his highest score. Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan tallies 6477 runs in 210 games with a highest of 106 not out to be in 2nd spot.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
'The quality in IPL was reason it took off'
'The quality in IPL was reason it took off'
Wisden honours for Suryakumar, Harmanpreet
Wisden honours for Suryakumar, Harmanpreet
'Happiest birthday to biggest blessing'
'Happiest birthday to biggest blessing'
Same-sex marriage: We are in charge, SC tells govt
Same-sex marriage: We are in charge, SC tells govt
Rajasthan minister booked for 'abetting' suicide
Rajasthan minister booked for 'abetting' suicide
Atiq murder: Police to seek remand of 3 assailants
Atiq murder: Police to seek remand of 3 assailants
Court reserves verdict on Sisodia's bail plea
Court reserves verdict on Sisodia's bail plea

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

IPL PHOTOS: SRH vs MI

IPL PHOTOS: SRH vs MI

Have Rajasthan aced the impact sub rule?

Have Rajasthan aced the impact sub rule?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances