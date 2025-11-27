HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rohit back as World No 1 batter in ODIs

Rohit back as World No 1 batter in ODIs

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
November 27, 2025 09:03 IST

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma dethroned New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell as the World No 1 batter in One-Day Internationals. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

India's veteran opener Rohit Sharma has returned to the No. 1 spot in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting on Saturday, November 30 in Ranchi.

Rohit dethroned New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell, who missed the final two ODIs of the Black Caps' 3-0 clean sweep over the West Indies at home, allowing the Indian to move ahead of him days before the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi, as per the latest ICC rankings.

New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra climbed one place to 12th, whereas his teammate Devon Conway jumped to 31st

among ODI batters.

West Indies captain Shai Hope moved up to eighth position after his unbeaten hundred in the second ODI against New Zealand.

 

In T20I all-rounder rankings, Zimbabwe star cricketer Sikander Raza became the new No. 1-ranked all-rounder for the first time in his career.

In the Test batting rankings, England's Ollie Pope climb to 24th. At the same time, Bangladesh cricketers Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das and Mominul Haque also made significant gains after their side's massive 217-run win over Ireland in Mirpur.

Australia seamer Mitchell Starc moved up four places to fifth in Test bowling rankings. Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam improved his ranking to 15th position.

