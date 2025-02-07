India Wins, But Fans Pan Gambhir

IMAGE: Head Coach Gautam Gambhir has received flak from cricket fans for his team selections. Photograph: BCCI

India won the first One-Day International against England in Nagpur by four wickets to start off the three-match series in style.

This is the first ODI win for Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir as skipper and head coach.

It may be a matter of celebration in the Indian dressing room but there is something that has not gone down too well with cricket fans.

Following India's win, Shreyas Iyer, who hit a superb 59 off 36 during the team's successful chase of 249, revealed in an interview to the broadcaster that he would not have played had Virat Kohli been fit.

'I wasn't supposed to play the first game, Virat unfortunately got injured and then I got the opportunity. But I kept myself prepared, I knew that at any point of time I can get a chance to play,' Shreyas said.

Shreyas has been a consistent performer for India in ODI's and this revelation startled fans who took to social media, questioning Gambhir's intent.

Among other things, KL Rahul's exclusion and Harshit Rana getting picked over Arshdeep Singh were other calls that hasn't sat well with fans.

X was filled with criticism for Gambhir this Friday morning...