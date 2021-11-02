News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Rohit part of group which decided on Ishan as opener'

'Rohit part of group which decided on Ishan as opener'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
November 02, 2021 18:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'It tactically made sense to have a left-hander up front, we didn't want too many lefties in the lower middle-order with Ishan, Pant, Jadeja.'

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma was pushed to number three to accommodate Ishan Kishan at the top of the order against New Zealand on Sunday. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Long-time opener Rohit Sharma was fully taken into confidence before being replaced by Ishan Kishan at the top of batting order for India's T20 World Cup match against New Zealand, batting coach Vikram Rathour said on Tuesday.

 

The Indians lost that game by eight wickets to stand on the verge of a group stage exit, days after their 10-wicket drubbing at the hands of Pakistan.

Rathour said that Kishan's elevation was more about having a left-hander at the top of the order rather than having too many similar type of players in the middle-order.

"How things went was Surya was having some back spasm the previous night and was not fit enough to take the field. The person coming in was of course Ishan and we know Ishan had done well as an opener as he has done well in the past," Rathour said on the eve of the Afghanistan match, on Tuesday.

"As far as who took that call, it's the whole management that sits and takes that call and, of course, Rohit himself is a part of that management. He was part of that discussion.

"It tactically made sense to have a left-hander up front, we didn't want too many lefties in the lower middle-order with Ishan, Pant, Jadeja. So technically, it made sense and that guy has batted well," he elaborated.

Rathour also didn't agree that this Indian team doesn't have batting back-up.

"I don't think so. We have Jadeja in the team as well. There is Surya, Virat, we have enough players who can do that job and they have done that in past. We don't see that as an issue," Rathour said.

"Of course when you have T20 World Cup, you have that restriction where you can pick 15 only. I think we have enough enough batting and we were not able to execute," he said.

The former opener said that the team is not thinking about net run-rate as of now.

"We need to win first before we get into the run-rate part of equation. I think it's not about me getting disappointed.

"It's more about the players getting disappointed, on this surface it's difficult to rotate strike as pace and bounce is variable. But if you are a team that wants to win a World Cup, you gave to find ways to score runs," Rathour stated.

Asked if Ravichandran Ashwin and Rahul Chahar have a chance of playing, Rathour kept it open ended.

"I don't rule out anybody at this moment."

He also didn't agree that playing IPL and T20 World Cup back-to-back affected the team's performance.    

"Any preparation is good preparation, I think. IPL does provide you with platform where you compete against top cricketers in the world. Yes, it is definitely a good platform. I don't see any issue in us getting into World Cup after playing IPL. The issue for us was execution."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
T20 WC: Beleaguered India face gritty Afghans
T20 WC: Beleaguered India face gritty Afghans
Will India drop Hardik against Afghanistan?
Will India drop Hardik against Afghanistan?
Dom's Take: AND WE SURRENDER
Dom's Take: AND WE SURRENDER
125 extremely heavy rainfall events in Sep, Oct: IMD
125 extremely heavy rainfall events in Sep, Oct: IMD
Will Virat Kohli be stripped of India's ODI captaincy?
Will Virat Kohli be stripped of India's ODI captaincy?
Bypolls: BJP, ally win all 5 assembly seats in Assam
Bypolls: BJP, ally win all 5 assembly seats in Assam
PMLA case: Anil Deshmukh gets ED custody till Nov 6
PMLA case: Anil Deshmukh gets ED custody till Nov 6

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

Captain India's Gloom At The Doom

Captain India's Gloom At The Doom

T20 World Cup 2021 Records To STARTLE You

T20 World Cup 2021 Records To STARTLE You

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances