Dom's Take: AND WE SURRENDER

Dom's Take: AND WE SURRENDER

By DOMINIC XAVIER
November 01, 2021 13:41 IST
Dom's Take

 

A certain chief minister, eager to polish his nationalist credentials on the eve of a break-or-make election, has threatened sedition for anyone cheering Pakistan in the T20 World Cup!

But what do you do when the Indian team plays such poor cricket that it runs the risk of being hustled out of the T20 World Cup competition after the league stage just as it happened in 2007 during the 50 overs T20 World Cup?

Said CM may not like to acknowledge this, but England and Pakistan -- the only unbeaten teams in the Super 12 so far -- are playing exciting and fearless cricket and one could should not be surprised if Eoin Morgan and Babar Azam's sides contest the November 14 final.

.

Like a billion plus Indians, Dominic Xavier too is saddened by India's back to back losses in the T20 World Cup and wonders why these amazing cricketers -- who have played such magnificent cricket this year (remember the triumph at the Gabba?) -- have lost the mojo that most of them displayed in IPL 2021 just a few days earlier.

DOMINIC XAVIER / Rediff.com
