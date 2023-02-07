Rohit, Kohli Gear Up For The Aussies!

IMAGE: Virat Kohli during India's nets session in Nagpur on Monday. Photograph: PTI

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli took to the nets during India's training session at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, Monday.

Rohit and Virat will be key to India's hopes during the four Test series against Australia, starting in Nagpur from Thursday.

Kohli, who has been in splendid form in white ball cricket, will be eyeing to get back among the runs in Test cricket. He managed just 45 runs in the two Test series in Bangladesh in December, while his last Test century came against the same opponents in November 2019.

He has always enjoyed playing against Australia, hitting seven centuries and five fifties against them in 20 Tests.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma. Photograph: PTI

Rohit missed the Bangladesh Tests after he injured his thumb during the ODI series. He will be itching to get back to the five-day format after a long gap, having last played in the Test series against Sri Lanka in March last year.

Rohit, who has played just 45 Tests in his career, has a splendid record at home with 1,760 runs in 20 Tests at an average of 73, with seven centuries and six fifties.