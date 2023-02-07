News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit, Kohli Gear Up For The Aussies!

Rohit, Kohli Gear Up For The Aussies!

By Rediff Cricket
February 07, 2023 10:35 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli during India's nets session in Nagpur on Monday. Photograph: PTI
 

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli took to the nets during India's training session at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, Monday.

Rohit and Virat will be key to India's hopes during the four Test series against Australia, starting in Nagpur from Thursday.

Kohli, who has been in splendid form in white ball cricket, will be eyeing to get back among the runs in Test cricket. He managed just 45 runs in the two Test series in Bangladesh in December, while his last Test century came against the same opponents in November 2019.

He has always enjoyed playing against Australia, hitting seven centuries and five fifties against them in 20 Tests.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma. Photograph: PTI

Rohit missed the Bangladesh Tests after he injured his thumb during the ODI series. He will be itching to get back to the five-day format after a long gap, having last played in the Test series against Sri Lanka in March last year.

Rohit, who has played just 45 Tests in his career, has a splendid record at home with 1,760 runs in 20 Tests at an average of 73, with seven centuries and six fifties.

 

Rediff Cricket
1st Test: Gill Or SKY? Pick Your Team
Cricket Australia Tweet Angers India
Ashwin should not over-plan against Australia: Shastri
Invest in ELSS: Save Tax, Create Wealth
BJP leader set to take oath as judge, SC to hear plea
'I'm just so beautiful...'
'India are going to really miss Rishabh Pant'
