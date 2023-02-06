Cricket Australia Tweet Angers India

IMAGE: The Indian team celebrates with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

India and Australia are all set to renew their rivalry for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which gets underway in Nagpur from Thursday.

Australia began the banter on Monday with Cricket Australia's media wing sharing a video of India being bowled out for 36 runs in the Adelaide Test on December 19, 2020.

Former India opener and popular cricket commentator Aakash Chopra was quick to remind the Aussies of the final scoreline of the series, which India won.

Since the Aussies have such poor memories, we'd like to reiterate it again: India defeated Australia 2-1.