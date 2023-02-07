Asia Cup Row: Venky Shuts Up Miandad

Photograph: Kind courtesy Venkatesh Prasad/Twitter

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad attacked the Board of Control for Cricket in India over the ongoing row over Asia Cup 2023.

The Asian Cricket Council is expected to shift Asia Cup 2023 from Pakistan and decide on an alternate venue in March.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi discussed the issue at a meeting in Bahrain on Saturday.

Asia Cup 2023 was initially allotted to Pakistan and was scheduled in September, but Shah -- whose father is Home Minister Amit A Shah -- announced last October that India would not travel to Pakistan due to tensions between the two nations.

Najam Sethi reportedly warned Jay Shah that if the tournament is moved out, Pakistan will not send its team for the men's ODI World Cup in India.

In reaction to reports circulating after the Bahrain meeting, Miandad demanded strict action from the International Cricket Council against the BCCI.

'India can go to hell if they don't want to come to Pakistan to play cricket,' Miandad --whose son is married to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar's daughter -- declared with his trademark crude bravado.

'I don't spare India whenever an issue arises... If ICC can't control this, there's no use of the governing body. They need to implement similar rules for every team. If teams like these don't come, they should be debarred,' Miandad added.

The deceptively mild mannered Venkatesh Prasad, who reserved his zingers for Pakistan during his playing days, then yorked Miandad with this one liner: 'But they are refusing to go to hell.'