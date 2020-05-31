News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit 'extremely honoured' to be nominated for Khel Ratna

Rohit 'extremely honoured' to be nominated for Khel Ratna

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
May 31, 2020 22:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit has scored 9115 runs in 224 ODIs with 29 hundreds and 43 fifties in one-day cricket

IMAGE: Rohit has scored 9115 runs in 224 ODIs with 29 hundreds and 43 fifties in one-day cricket. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

India's white ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma has expressed his gratitude after BCCI nominated him for the country's highest sporting honour -- Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award -- for his brilliant show during the last few years.

"Extremely honoured and humbled to be nominated by the BCCI for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award which is the highest sporting honour in India. I am thankful to BCCI, my teammates, support staff, fans of the game and my family for sticking by," Rohit said in a video uploaded by the bcci.tv.

 

Rohit hit an unprecedented five hundreds in a single edition of the World Cup last year and had a great run last year.

Rohit has scored 9115 runs in 224 ODIs with 29 hundreds and 43 fifties in white-ball cricket.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah termed Rohit as perfect "teamman" who led well in absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli.

"In the last five years, Rohit Sharma has not only raised the bar with his individual performances but has also led the Indian team with distinction in Virat Kohli's absence," Shah was quoted as saying in a BCCI press release on Saturday.

Left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan, pacer Ishant Sharma and woman cricketer Deepti Sharma have been nominated for the Arjuna Award.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Hardik-Natasa to become parents

Hardik-Natasa to become parents

Sakshi Dhoni reveals post-lockdown plans with husband

Sakshi Dhoni reveals post-lockdown plans with husband

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use