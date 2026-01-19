'Rohit Got Out Playing Shots In The Air'

Rohit Sharma scored only 61 runs in three innings at an average of 20.33, failing to register a single fifty in the series against New Zealand.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma played a loose shot and was caught at mid-on, to be dismissed for a paltry 11 off 13 balls, in the 3rd ODI in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Aakash Chopra expressed his disappointment with India's batting trio of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer after India's loss in the 3rd ODI in Indore on Sunday.

Rohit fell for 11 while Gill made 23, and Shreyas failed to score in double digits as he was sent back to the pavilion for just three.

While Gill was bowled through his defences by Kyle Jamieson, Rohit and Shreyas fell to loose shots.

'Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Rohit Sharma not playing big knocks, I think that has let the team down. Rohit Sharma, there is no problem with him. But runs were required here. Runs were required in the last match,' Chopra, a retired Indian opener, said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra highlighted Rohit's run drought in the New Zealand series. The former India captain scored only 61 runs in three innings at an average of 20.33, failing to register a fifty in the series.

'It (winning the 3rd ODI) wasn't going to happen without him because Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill had to score runs. Kohli was standing alone, but Rohit got out. He got out in all three matches. He got out playing shots in the air all three times,' he added.

Gill Backs Rohit

Rohit got Captain Gill's backing after the loss on Sunday.

'Rohit Sharma is in terrific form, even right through from the Australia series, even in the South Africa series. You won't always be able to convert the starts that you get. Rohit got some starts in this New Zealand series as well,' Gill said at the post-match press conference.

'As a batsman, you always want to convert those starts and always want to make it count and make it into hundreds. But it's not possible to do it every time,' Gill added. 'But at the same time, that's something that you always strive to do.'