Kohli Breaks Ponting's Record!

REDIFF CRICKET
January 19, 2026 10:13 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli surpassed Ricky Ponting for most runs by a No. 3 batter in ODIs. Photograph: BCCI/X
 

While India suffered a defeat in the series-deciding third and final ODI against New Zealand in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026, Virat Kohli emerged as the lone bright spot for the hosts with a valiant century.

With India struggling on 71/4, batting maestro Kohli brought the hosts back into the contest with a splendid knock of 124, hitting 10 fours and three sixes in his 108 ball knock. He gave India hope with an 88-run stand for the fifth wicket with Nitish Kumar Reddy and a 99-run stand for the seventh wicket with Harshit Rana.

However, India fell short by 41 runs after Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips scored centuries to power New Zealand to 337/8 in their 50 overs.

Kohli registered a record-extending 54th century in One-Day Internationals. Overall, this is his 85th hundred in international cricket, as he continued his chase of Sachin Tendulkar's world record of 100 international centuries.

Kohli's Amazing Record Against New Zealand

This was Kohli's seventh ODI ton against New Zealand in 36 innings -- the most by a batter against the Kiwis in the format. Also, his 10 centuries against New Zealand across all formats, including three in Tests, are the most by a batter against the Kiwis.

He surpassed the great Ricky Ponting for most runs by a No. 3 batter in ODIs.

In 244 innings at No. 3 in ODIs, Kohli has amassed 12,676 runs at an incredible average of 61.53, with 47 centuries and 67 fifties including a career-best score of 183, going past Ponting, who had scored 12,655 runs at No. 3 for Australia in ODIs.

His record during run-chases of 300-plus runs is phenomenal, with 2131 runs in 37 innings at an average of 62.67, with 10 centuries and nine fifties.

In bilateral series deciders in ODIs, he has piled up 784 runs in 16 innings at an average of 52.26, with two centuries and six fifties.

This was Kohli's ninth century in a losing cause in ODIs.

Top 10 run-getters at No. 3 in ODIs:

PlayerInningsRunsAverage
Virat Kohli 244 12,676 61.53
Ricky Ponting 330 12,662 42.49
Kumar Sangakkara 238 9,747 44.71
Jacques Kallis 200 7,774 45.73
Kane Williamson 140 6,504 51.62
Babar Azam 116 5,811 57.53
Dean Jones 131 5,100 43.59
Joe Root 111 4,845 50.47
Brian Lara 106 4,447 45.85
Steve Smith 95 4,369 52.01

Key Points:

  • Virat Kohli scored a record-extending 54th century in ODIs.
  • Kohli has finished on the losing side nine times after hitting a century in ODIs.
  • This was Kohli's seventh century against New Zealand in ODIs.
  • Other than Kohli and Ponting, no other batter has gone past 10,000 runs at No. 3 in ODIs.
REDIFF CRICKET
