Rohit goes past Kohli and Dhoni's T20I records

Last updated on: November 03, 2019 22:31 IST

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma bats during the first T20I against Bangladesh in Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma surpassed Virat Kohli's record to become the highest run-getter in the T20I format of the game in the first match of the series against Bangladesh, in New Delhi, on Sunday.

India’s skipper scored just nine, but took his tally to 2,452 runs to go past Kohli's total by two.

Rohit also became India’s most capped player in the shortest format of the game. He has now played 99 matches for the Men in Blue, bettering Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record of 98 appearances.

Put in to bat, India put up a below par 148 for six. The visitors, propelled by Mushfiqur Rahim's unbeaten 60 off 43 balls, overhauled the target with three balls to spare and won by seven wickets.

After Rohit's early dismissal, Shikhar Dhawan adopted the slow and steady approach, but ended up the top scorer with 41 off 42 balls.

Shreyas Iyer played an entertaining 13-ball 22–run knock to give the innings the much-needed boost.

Shivam Dube's much-awaited debut ended with just one run while Rishabh Pant scored 27 off 26 balls.

Had it not been for some gritty stroke-making by Washington Sundar (14 off 5 balls) and Krunal Pandya (15 off 8 balls), India would not have got near the 150-run mark.

Pacer Shafiul Islam (2/36) and spinner Aminul Isam (2/22) shared four wickets between them.