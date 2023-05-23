News
Road to ODI World Cup 2023 begins with qualifiers

Road to ODI World Cup 2023 begins with qualifiers

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 23, 2023 16:06 IST
World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: West Indies, Sri Lanka in separate groups

ICC World Cup

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC World Cup/Twitter

The ICC has unveiled the schedule for the upcoming World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, set to take place in Zimbabwe from June 18 to July 9.

 

With 10 teams divided into two groups, Group A consists of West Indies, Zimbabwe, Netherlands, Nepal, and the United States of America (USA), while Group B includes Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

ICC World Cup

Matches will be held at four venues: Harare Sports Club, Takashinga Cricket Club, Queen's Sports Club, and Bulawayo Athletic Club.

The group stage will witness 20 matches, followed by the Super 6 stage. The top two teams from the Super 6 stage will progress to the final and secure qualification for the main event to be held in India later this year.

The two-time champions, West Indies, will kick off their campaign against the USA on June 18, while the 1996 world champions, Sri Lanka, are set to face the UAE in their opening match on June 19.

ICC World Cup

Geoff Allardice, ICC Chief Executive, expressed the significance of the qualifiers, stating, "The countdown to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is entering the final stages, and this event presents an incredible opportunity for teams to earn a place in the pinnacle event of one-day cricket."

Schedule for the ICC World Cup 2022 Qualifiers:

Sunday, 18 June

Zimbabwe v Nepal, Harare Sports Club
West Indies v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club

Monday, 19 June

Sri Lanka v UAE, Queen’s Sports Club
Ireland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Tuesday, 20 June

Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Harare Sports Club
Nepal v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club

Wednesday, 21 June

Ireland v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club
Oman v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Thursday, 22 June

West Indies v Nepal, Harare Sports Club
Netherlands v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club

Friday, 23 June

Sri Lanka v Oman, Queen’s Sports Club
Scotland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Saturday, 24 June

Zimbabwe v West Indies, Harare Sports Club
Netherlands v Nepal, Takashinga Cricket Club

Sunday, 25 June

Sri Lanka v Ireland, Queen’s Sports Club
Scotland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Monday, 26 June

Zimbabwe v USA, Harare Sports Club
West Indies v Netherlands, Takashinga Cricket Club

Tuesday, 27 June

Sri Lanka v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club
Ireland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Thursday, 29 June

Super 6: A2 v B2, Queen’s Sports Club

Friday, 30 June

Super 6: A3 v B1, Queen’s Sports Club

Playoff: A5 v B4, Takashinga Cricket Club

Saturday, 1 July

Super 6: A1 v B3, Harare Sports Club

Sunday, 2 July

Super 6: A2 v B1, Queen’s Sports Club

Playoff: A4 v B5, Takashinga Cricket Club

Monday, 3 July

Super 6: A3 v B2, Harare Sports Club

Tuesday, 4 July

Super 6: A2 v B3, Queen’s Sports Club

Playoff: 7th v 8th Takashinga Cricket Club

Wednesday, 5 July

Super Six: A1 v B2, Harare Sports Club

Thursday, 6 July

Super Six: A3 v B3, Queen’s Sports Club

Playoff: 9th v 10th Takashinga Cricket Club

Friday, 07 July

Super Six: A1 v B1, Harare Sports Club

Sunday, 09 July

Final, Harare Sports Club

REDIFF CRICKET
IPL 2023

IPL 2023

