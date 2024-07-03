News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Riyan Parag Misplaces Passport!

Riyan Parag Misplaces Passport!

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 03, 2024 13:13 IST
Riyan Parag

Photograph and video: BCCI/X

Riyan Parag's dream call-up to the Indian squad for the Zimbabwe tour almost turned into a nightmare.

Parag, who will be making his international debut if selected, misplaced his passport and phone before the team's departure.

In a video posted by the BCCI, Parag revealed, 'So excited that I've forgotten my passport, my phone...' quickly clarifing, 'I've not forgotten, I've misplaced them. But I have it now.'

 

 

A fresh-faced Indian team took flight from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji international airport on Monday night. This young squad heads to Zimbabwe for a T20I series.

REDIFF CRICKET
