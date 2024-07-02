News
Samson, Dube, Jaiswal to miss first two Zimbabwe T20Is

Samson, Dube, Jaiswal to miss first two Zimbabwe T20Is

Source: PTI
July 02, 2024 15:30 IST
IMAGE: Sanju Samson celebrates with the T20 World Cup trophy. Photograph: Sanju Samson/Instagram

Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal were ruled out the first two T20 Internationals against Zimbabwe as they will travel back home to India with the rest of the T20 World Cup winning squad.

 

While Dube made 133 runs in eight games, Samson and Jaiswal didn't get a single game in India's triumphant T20 World Cup campaign.

Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana were named as their replacements for the first two games of the five-match T20I series in Zimbabwe, starting on July 6.

"The Men’s Selection Committee has named Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana as replacements for Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal for the first two T20Is against Zimbabwe," BCCI said in a media release on Tuesday.

"Originally slated to join the Zimbabwe-bound squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series starting Saturday, 6th July, the trio will travel to India first with the rest of the ICC T20 World Cup-winning Indian squad before departing for Harare."

Interestingly, there was no India T20 call-up for IPL winning KKR captain Shreyas Iyer or LSG skipper K L Rahul.

India’s squad for 1st & 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe: Shubman Gill (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (w/k), Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma (w/k), Harshit Rana.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
