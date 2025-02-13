Rishabh Pant's saviour fighting for life after suicide bid

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant (top). Rajat Kumar (left) with his girlfriend Manu Kashyap. Photograph: X

The man who helped rescue Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant following a car accident in 2022 is battling for his life at a hospital near Rourkee in Uttarakhand, after he and his girlfiend allegedly consumed pesticide, in a suicide bid.

Rajat Kumar (25) and his 21-year-old girlfriend Manu Kashyap allegedly consumed pesticide three days ago when their families opposed their marriage citing caste issues. Manu died but Rajat is fighting for his life at a private hospital in Jhabrera, a doctor treating him told PTI.

In Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, Manu's family alleged that she was poisoned by Rajat and have filed a complaint with the local police.

The doctor treating Rajat said his condition was improving. Pant may come to Jhabreda in a day or two to visit Rajat, the doctor said, quoting the cricketer's PA.

Jhabreda police station in-charge Ankur Sharma said the matter came to his notice on Wednesday but no report has been filed yet since the incident occurred in Buchcha Basti village of Purkazi which comes under Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh police is investigating the matter, he said.

Rajat and his girlfriend Manu were brought to Pragya Hospital in Jhabreda near Roorkee in a critical condition.

Dr Dinesh Tripathi told PTI that Manu's condition was more critical when the duo were brought to the hospital and she was referred to another facility.

But the doctor got to know that Manu's family took her home instead and wanted to make arrangements for her there, the doctor said, adding she died the next day.

Rajat is still being treated at the Pragya Hospital and though his condition is improving, he is not in a position to talk, Dr Tripathi said.

He said although the incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh, Rajat and his girlfriend were brought to Pragya Hospital in Jhabreda as it is well known in the region for its expertise in poison consumption cases.

In a video clip shot reportedly before her suicide, the girl can be heard saying that she had consumed poison as her family was not allowing them to get married.

Manu's father Santram told PTI that the family was busy with post-death rituals and "we will go to the police station tomorrow for a follow-up" in the case.

The SHO of the local Purkazi station Jaivir Singh told PTI that police have called the complainant at the police station for further proceedings.

Rajat and his friend Nishu were the first to see Pant's Mercedes car crash near Manglaur on the Delhi-Dehradun highway ahead of Roorkee in the early hours of December 30, 2022, and immediately rushed to his rescue without knowing who he was.

They pulled Pant out of the mangled car and rushed him to a hospital nearby. Their timely help was acknowledged by the cricketer in a post on social media later describing them as "heroes".

Pant had gifted Rajat and Nishu a scooty each as a token of gratitude.