HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » ODI Rankings: Two Indians hot on the heels of World No 1 Azam

ODI Rankings: Two Indians hot on the heels of World No 1 Azam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 13, 2025 23:06 IST

x

Shubman Gill hit a free-flowing century in the 3rd ODI against England in Ahmedabad on Wednesday

IMAGE: Shubman Gill hit a free-flowing century in the 3rd ODI against England in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

India opener Shubman Gill gained one place to move to second spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings for batters with his captain Rohit Sharma stood at third spot on the back of timely centuries from them in the home series against England as they head into the Champions Trophy, beginning February 19.

The Indian duo closed in on star Pakistan batter Babar Azam who maintained a narrow lead at the top of the charts.

 

Gill, who made 112 in the Ahmedabad ODI on Wednesday, is just five rating points adrift of Babar while Rohit is within 13 rating points of the Pakistan right-hander following his splendid century (119) in Cuttack on February 9.

With just a week to go until the start of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the UAE, it sets up a tight race for the premier position for batters in 50-over cricket during the eight-team tournament.

Fakhar Zaman (13th), Kane Williamson (29th), Jos Buttler (38th), Devon Conway (equal 40th) and Joe Root (51st) are among the big names to re-enter the rankings for ODI batters following a recent return to 50-over cricket, while things are equally as tight near the top of the bowling ranks.

Just 18 rating points separates Rashid Khan, Maheesh Theekshana, Bernard Scholtz, Shaheen Afridi and Kuldeep Yadav in the top five for ODI bowlers, while the Indian duo of Ravindra Jadeja (11th) and Mohammed Shami (13th) sit just outside the top 10 following a recent return against England.

Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi maintains a narrow lead at the top of the ODI rankings for all-rounders, with New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner (up two places to seventh) among the biggest movers this week ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Freedom of expression is India's success mantra
Freedom of expression is India's success mantra
How Pak bounced back to down India and win 2017 CT
How Pak bounced back to down India and win 2017 CT
Kumbles 'Blessed' at Maha Kumbh
Kumbles 'Blessed' at Maha Kumbh
KL Rahul is our No. 1 choice for keeper: Gambhir
KL Rahul is our No. 1 choice for keeper: Gambhir
PIX: India get morale boost ahead of Champions Trophy
PIX: India get morale boost ahead of Champions Trophy

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Questions To Ask Your Date. 8 Questions To A-V-O-I-D

webstory image 2

10 Foods That Help Prevent Acid Reflux

webstory image 3

7 Ways Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Will Help Your Workout

VIDEOS

Elon Musk arrives with family for bilateral meeting with PM Modi1:31

Elon Musk arrives with family for bilateral meeting with...

Drone footage captures breathtaking Mount Etna eruption1:17

Drone footage captures breathtaking Mount Etna eruption

Dia Mirza's breathtaking glam look0:52

Dia Mirza's breathtaking glam look

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD