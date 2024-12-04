News
Rishabh Pant has taken to Tests like a duck to water: Dravid

Rishabh Pant has taken to Tests like a duck to water: Dravid

Source: PTI
December 04, 2024 16:37 IST
'It's hard to imagine that, after Dhoni left, you felt there might be some time for someone to come in and replace him.'

Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Rishabh Pant during the 2019 World Cup in Birmingham. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

The void left by Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement in Indian cricket was quickly filled by Rishabh Pant, who embraced Test cricket like a 'duck to water', said batting great Rahul Dravid.

The flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter, who returned after surviving a horrific car crash in December 2022, scored a match-winning 89 in the series-deciding fourth Test in Brisbane and contributed 274 runs throughout the series, playing a key role in India's historic 2-1 triumph in the 2020-21 tour -- their second successive series win in Australia.

"It's hard to imagine that, after Dhoni left, you felt there might be some time for someone to come in and replace him," Dravid told Star Sports.

"I'm not saying he's replaced him, but certainly in Test cricket, his performances have been absolutely sensational, an incredible performance.

"Watching Rishabh there and chasing to get 89 to win that Test match at the Gabba, with everything on the line and such a depleted side, to put in that kind of performance under that kind of pressure -- truly sensational... What a special cricketer he's been. He's just taken to Test cricket like a duck to water. It's just phenomenal."

 

Pant's heroics that included two fifties at 68.50 in five innings helped India become the first Asian side to win successive Test series wins Down Under.

In the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy series, the 27-year-old scored a vital 37 off 78 balls in the first innings of the Perth Test, including a remarkable six that lifted India's spirits, helping them recover from 59/5 to 150 all out.

The Jasprit Bumrah-led team then bowled out Australia for 104 and won the match by 295 runs to take a 1-0 lead going into the second Test, starting at Adelaide on Friday.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
