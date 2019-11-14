IPL: Royals trade Gowtham to Kings

November 14, 2019 14:26 IST

IMAGE: Krishnappa Gowtham, centre, celebrates with his teammates after guiding Rajasthan Royals to victory over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2018. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals have traded bowling all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham to Kings XI Punjab before the IPL players' transfer window expires on Thursday.

Gowtham, who was bought for Rs 6.2 crore at the 2018 auction from his base price of Rs 20 lakh, played 15 games in 2018 and seven in 2019.

It was a dismal last season for Gowtham, who scored 18 runs in seven games besides taking only one wicket.

In the 2018 season, the 31-year-old scored 126 runs in 15 games and picked up 11 wickets.

After trading Ravichandran Ashwin to Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab were looking for a spin option. They will be hoping the Karnataka all-rounder delivers in the 2020 edition.

Rahane likely to move to Capitals from Royals

Meanwhile, India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is likely to be traded to Delhi Capitals from Rajasthan Royals.

"Talks are still going on. A decision has to be made before the end of the day and it will be made," a BCCI official said.

Rahane, who is trying to get back into India's limited-overs’ set up, established his T20 credentials as an opener after moving to Royals from Mumbai Indians in 2011.

He has scored two IPL hundreds in 140 games, averaging 32.93, with a strike rate of 121.92. In 2012, he was Royals' highest run-getter.

The deal could also be a swap between Royals' Rahane, who has a price tag of Rs four crore, and Capitals' Prithvi Shaw, whose doping ban ends on Friday.

Rahane, who was removed as captain in the middle of the 2019 season, following which Steve Smith took over the leadership, did rather well last year, scoring 393 runs in 14 games at 32.75, including an unbeaten 105.

The 31-year-old last played a T20 for India in August 2016 and an ODI in February 2018.