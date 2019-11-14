News
Aus recall Burns, Bancroft for Pakistan Tests

Aus recall Burns, Bancroft for Pakistan Tests

November 14, 2019 09:58 IST

Uncapped bowling all-rounder Michael Neser

IMAGE: Uncapped Queensland bowling all-rounder Michael Neser’s impressive Sheffield Shield form was rewarded with a place in Australia's formidable bowling attack. Photograph: Craig Broug/Reuters

Australia opener Marcus Harris was dropped from the Test squad and replaced by Queensland batsman Joe Burns for the upcoming two-match series against Pakistan.

 

Cameron Bancroft was recalled in the 14-man squad, named on Thursday, for the series, which begins on November 21 in Brisbane, after being dropped midway through the Ashes in England.

Uncapped bowling all-rounder Michael Neser has been included along with pacemen Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and James Pattinson.

Queensland bowler Neser's impressive Sheffield Shield form was rewarded. He has taken 15 wickets this Shield season at 20.20, and took an economical 2-57 at Perth stadium for Australia A in Pakistan's sole batting innings. He played two ODIs, both against England in 2018.

Cricket Australia announced earlier on Thursday that promising batsman Will Pucovski had withdrawn from selection for "mental wellbeing" reasons.

Squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Bancroft, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser.

