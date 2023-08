Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Ahead of leaving for the Asia Cup, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Tilak Varma went in for new hairstyles.

Kohli hailed his hairstylist on Instagram stories, saying: 'Always does a top job. My man @alfahadahmed_'

Photographs: Aalim Hakim/Instagram

Bumrah, who recently returned from injury, looks all charged up for the Asia Cup -- his first big outing in a year.



'For our one & only Jasprit Bumrah,' hairstylist Aalim Hakim proclaimed on Instagram.



Hakim also gave young Tilak Varma a swanky new look.