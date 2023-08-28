Why is Suryakumar Yadav unable to crack the code in ODIs?

IMAGE: World No. 1 T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav is determined to crack the code in the 50-over format of the game. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

He may have flopped in his audition at No 4 slot in India's ODI batting line-up but the explosive Suryakumar Yadav says he is determined to "crack the code" of making runs in the game's "most challenging" format.

The world No 1 T20 batter and a vital cog for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, Suryakumar found it tough to provide India solidity in ODIs in their build-up to the World Cup, failing to record a single half-century in 20 matches between February 2022 and August 2023.

In his last assignment in the Caribbean, Suryakumar was pushed down to No 6 and with the preferred No 4 choice Shreyas Iyer returning to the national team for the Asia Cup, it is possible that 'Sky' would have to stick to his new role.

The right-handed batter is a part of the 18-member squad for the Asia Cup and looks set to make the World Cup team too, but he knows he has to turn the tide in his favour.

"I feel the role which will be given to me, I will try to maintain that role, and if it's a changed role I will try and do that. But yeah, this is one format which I'm really looking forward to doing well in," Suryakumar was quoted as saying by Star Sports.

"Everyone is saying that 'T20 is going good for me, both are white ball cricket but why I am not able to crack the code in the 50-over format'. But, I am doing my practice because according to me, this format is the most challenging one," he said.

Suryakumar elaborates his outlook for ODI cricket as a mix of all three formats, admitting that balance is key in the 50-overs game.

"The reason behind this is because here you have to play like the other three formats. First by setting down with calmness and composure, then rotating the strike well, followed by at last the T20 gameplay," he said.

‘Balance is very important in this format’

India captain Rohit Sharma said a few days ago that Suryakumar was seeking help with players who have excelled in the format and the batter revealed further details.

"The balance is very important in this format, and for that reason, I am doing a lot of practices and also having conversations regarding this with Rahul (Dravid) sir, Rohit bhai, and Virat (Kohli) bhai. Hopefully, with this tournament going forward, I will crack the code," he said.

"I am just trying to keep my intent and approach the same at least because it's very important to stick to your approach when you are playing this sport. But I am trying to play with the situation," the 32-year-old said.

‘I always remain in top gear’

For someone who waltzes in immediately upon the fall of a wicket, Suryakumar said he always remains in his "top gear".

"I always remain in top gear. I always feel excited when I am in the dugout because I eagerly wait for the time when I will go to bat. Also, if I get dismissed on the first ball, still I have no problem because my preparation and excitement inside the dugout remain the same," he said.

"My heart rate becomes high when a wicket falls every time, thus I always run into the crease because I feel good when my heart rate is high," he said.