Revealed! Robinson's 'simple plan' to get Kohli's wicket

IMAGE: Ollie Robinson, centre, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India captain Virat Kohli on Day 4 of the third Test at Headingley on Saturday. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Pacer Ollie Robinson, who took a five-wicket haul to power England to an emphatic win against India in the third Test at Headingley, revealed his 'simple plan' to get the big wicket of Virat Kohli.

Robinson took 5/65 as England thrashed India by an innings and 76 runs to level the five-match series at 1-1.



Robinson struck four times with the second new ball on Day 4 as India, resuming on an overnight score of 215/2, crashed to 278 all out in their second innings.



"It's a dream to be honest, to get a Man of the Match award in my first win for England. I enjoyed bowling here before, and it's nice to use the conditions here, so I'm happy to get a five-for here," he said after the match.



The England fast bowler stated that his plan to dimiss Kohli was simple -- to keep bowling in the channel outside the off-stump and swing the ball away from the right-hander.



"It's nice to get Kohli, after he got me for two fours in the over -- it's a simple plan to Virat, fourth and fifth stump, get it to angle away, and hope he nicks it and he did," he said.