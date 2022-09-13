IMAGE: Summer Warne paid tribute to her dad Shane Warne, who passed away in March, on his 53rd birthday. Photograph: Summer Warne/Instagram

Shane Warne was remembered by his family on Tuesday, September 13, his 53rd birthday.

Warne, who redefined the art of spin bowling, died suddenly in Thailand in March.

'Happy birthday Dad. 53 Today. Thank you for the 20 years of memories we shared together. I will cherish them always. I wish I had more time with you on this earth and I could give you a big hug. I would do anything to see your big smile one last time. Forever and always missing you dad, I love you,' Summer, Warne's youngest child, posted on Instagram.

Warne's family took over his Instagram account, posting a heartfelt tribute for the Australian great.

'A legacy gives you a perspective on what's important. It is about the richness of an individual's life, including what they accomplished and the impact they had on people and places. Shane's Legacy will live on. Happy birthday -- always in our hearts,' Warne's family said.

'Happy Heavenly Birthday Shane. We all Miss you so much,' his former wife Simone Callahan said.

'Fondly remembering this great legend on his birth anniversary! A man who defined class and accuracy on the pitch through his zest for perfection!'' Youvraj Singh tweeted.'

'May you shine the brightest wherever you are mate.'