'Happy Father's Day to me'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
June 15, 2025 15:51 IST

Shikhar Dhawan's heartfelt post on Father's Day

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan's heartfelt post on Father's Day. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, in a heartfelt post, wished himself on the occasion of Father's Day and posted a special message for his son Zoraver.

Dhawan shared a video him and Zoraver in a playful mood, on his Instagram stories.

He wrote on the post, "Happy Father's Day to me. Always there for you Zoraver, waiting with lots of love for you."

 

Dhawan and his former wife, Ayesha Mukherjee, parted ways after a failed marriage in October 2023. During the separation, the Delhi family court granted Dhawan a divorce decree on the grounds of cruelty.

Since the end of the marriage, Dhawan has not been able to meet Zoraver in person for two years. He often shares pictures of his son on social media, expressing his longing to reunite with Zoraver.

Earlier this year, Dhawan opened up in an interview on ANI, "It's been two years since I saw my son. It's been a year since we talked. Because I'm blocked from everywhere. Of course, it's difficult. But... You learn to live with it, and I miss him. But again, I talk to him spiritually. I feel like I'm talking to my son every day. I'm hugging him."

Shikhar Dhawan with his son Zorawar 

