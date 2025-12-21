HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Record-breaking Latham, Conway hit tons as NZ set WI mammoth target

Record-breaking Latham, Conway hit tons as NZ set WI mammoth target

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: December 21, 2025 12:03 IST

x

Tom Latham and Devon Conway celebrated their 2nd tons in the 2nd Test against West Indies in Mount Manganui on Sunday

IMAGE: Tom Latham and Devon Conway celebrated their 2nd tons in the 3rd Test against West Indies in Mount Manganui on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Black Caps/X

New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway entered the record books on Sunday by smashing their second hundreds of the match to help set West Indies an unlikely victory target of 462 on day four of the third and final Test in Mount Maunganui.

 

It was the first time in a test match that a team's opening batters had each hit centuries in both innings. Latham had chalked up 137 and Conway 227 in the first innings.

West Indies, who trail 1-0 in the three-Test series, finished the day on 43 for no loss, still 419 behind their improbable target. Brandon King was batting on 37, while John Campbell was on two.

West Indies resumed on 381-6 and were all out for 420 in reply to New Zealand's first-innings tally of 575-8 declared.

Latham and Conway, who forged a mammoth stand of 323 in the first innings, once again punished a West Indies attack depleted by a mid-match injury to fast bowler Kemar Roach.

Kavem Hodge finally ended the opening partnership at 192 when he had Conway caught by Jayden Seales for 100, a fluent knock that included eight fours and three sixes.

Hodge and Seales combined again to remove New Zealand captain Latham, whose 101 included nine fours and two sixes.

Kane Williamson made 40 not out and Rachin Ravindra smashed four sixes in his unbeaten 46 before New Zealand declared their second innings on 306-2.

"It's just making sure we got enough time to bowl them out and then make sure we got some runs on the board that we feel comfortable enough...," New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi said on the timing of their declaration.

"We just need to make sure that we bowl the way we know we can bowl and trust ourselves to go out there and we've got 90 overs tomorrow to take 10 wickets."

The West Indies openers demonstrated contrasting approaches in the final 16 overs of the day's play.

King hit seven fours as he looked to dominate the New Zealand bowlers while Campbell took 21 balls to get off the mark.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Australia crush England by 82 runs to retain Ashes
PIX: Australia crush England by 82 runs to retain Ashes
Kyrgios to make tour return at Brisbane International
Kyrgios to make tour return at Brisbane International
Stokes on where England lost the Ashes
Stokes on where England lost the Ashes
India looks to clean up doping record ahead of 2036 bid
India looks to clean up doping record ahead of 2036 bid
Finding calm in the Gita, Kishan rediscovers his cricket
Finding calm in the Gita, Kishan rediscovers his cricket

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 2

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 3

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

VIDEOS

Sara Ali Khan Slays Airport Style in Yellow1:00

Sara Ali Khan Slays Airport Style in Yellow

Is one S Jaishankar enough for India- External affairs minister responds0:47

Is one S Jaishankar enough for India- External affairs...

PM Modi inaugurates India's first nature-themed airport terminal in Guwahati2:08

PM Modi inaugurates India's first nature-themed airport...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO