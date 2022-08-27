Record-breaker Anderson bowls England to victory over South Africa

IMAGE: England's James Anderson celebrates with Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jonny Bairstow after taking the wicket of South Africa's Dean Elgar. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Evergreen James Anderson took three wickets as England's seamers steered their side to victory over South Africa by an innings and 85 runs just before the close of the third day of the second Test at Old Trafford on Saturday.

IMAGE: South Africa's Sarel Erwe walks after losing his wicket to England's Ollie Robinson. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

The tourists were bowled out for 179 in their second innings with Anderson on 3-30 as he became the leading wicket-taker among pace bowlers across all formats by moving past Australian Glenn McGrath's total of 949 with his second scalp.

IMAGE: England's Ollie Robinson celebrates with Stuart Broad, Ben Stokes and teammates. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

The tourists had resumed their second innings on 23 without loss after England's mammoth 415-9 on Friday, but Anderson and fellow seamer Ollie Robinson (4-43) were excellent with their line and length to level the three-match series at 1-1.

The third Test will be at The Oval from Sept. 8. South Africa won the first match by an innings and 12 runs at Lord's.