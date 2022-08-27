We won't stop experimenting and finding new answers: Rohit

IMAGE: India have tried out Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant as openers while KL Rahul is set to open in this tournament. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The Indian T20 team under Rohit Sharma hasn't shied away from experimenting with various combinations, and the skipper made it clear on Saturday that the quest to find 'new answers' will continue, even if there are obstacles along the away.

With around only seven weeks to go for the T20 World Cup in Australia, Rohit is keen to continue with experiments, as one wouldn't know what works if it's not tried in the first place.

"We have decided that we will try out a few things and some would work, some won't. But no harm in trying and only if you try, will you know for sure what works and what doesn't. You will get answers," Rohit told reporters ahead of the team's marquee Asia Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.

India have tried out Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant as openers while KL Rahul is set to open in this tournament. In bowling, Deepak Hooda had once been given the new ball.

"If we get a chance to try, we need to try combinations. We have decided to try things still and if we face difficulties, no problems. We will keep on experimenting and we shouldn't be scared to find new answers, whether it is batting or bowling combinations," he said.

In the T20 World Cup there will be a set combination, but the experiments have really paid off well, according to the captain.

"We got a lot of answers in last 8-10 months. When the World T20 starts, we will see what needs to be done," he said.



Virat isn't doing anything different

There was an obvious reference to how out-of-form Virat Kohli is shaping up, and the skipper, as usual, backed his No. 1 batter.

"As far as I am concerned, I found him in absolutely good touch. He is back after a month-long break, and I didn't see him doing anything extraordinarily different," Rohit said.



Teams will miss Bumrah and Shaheen

The Indian captain expects that whoever takes Jasprit Bumrah's place would use the chance to the fullest. He added that both Bumrah and Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi will be missed as they bring in a lot of quality to the sides.

World Cup game is thing of past



India were humiliated in the last T20 World Cup by 10 wickets and while the loss against Pakistan hurts, they have moved on, said Rohit.

"Look, the mood in camp is buzzing. It is a fresh tournament. New start. No point thinking about that loss."

"We need not think about what happened in the past. We also want to move in forward direction. It is always challenging to play Pakistan but what is important for us is what we want to achieve together than thinking about the opposition," he said.



You people create hype, let us focus on game



India versus Pakistan matches generate a lot of hype, but for Rohit it's just another game, where he mingles with the fans and enjoys exchanging pleasantries with the opposition players.

"It might be surprising (to see him interact with Pakistan fans) but not for us. It is pretty normal thing for us. You people can create hype, I will focus on the match. Every player has different process of preparing. Some do practising, some watch TV, some like to sleep before a big game," he said.

So what's his process?

"Since I am the skipper, my process is staying in team meeting rooms," he signed off.