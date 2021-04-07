RCB's Daniel Sams tests positive for COVID-19

Source:

IMAGE: Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams arrived in India on April 3 and had a negative COVID-19 test report at that time but his report from the second test on April 7 came positive, said his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the IPL, starting in Chennai on April 9.

According to a statement issued by RCB on its twitter handle, the 28-year-old Australian all-rounder arrived in India on April 3 and had a negative COVID-19 test report at that time.



"His report from the 2nd test on 7th April came positive. Sams is currently asymptomatic and he is currently in isolation at a designated medical facility."



"Royal Challengers Bangalore medical team is in constant touch with Daniel Sams and continue to monitor his health and abide by the BCCI protocols."



RCB will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament-opener on Friday.



Sams has played in only three IPL games so far in his career.



On Tuesday, Mumbai Indians' wicket-keeping consultant and talent scout Kiran More had tested positive for the dreaded virus.



So far, RCB's Devdutt Padikkal, Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel and KKR's Nitish Rana are the three players to have tested positive.