News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » RCB's auction picks were to help with home games

RCB's auction picks were to help with home games

Source: PTI
December 20, 2023 15:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RCB captain Faf du Plessis has some added firepower in his bowling line-up with the addition of Alzarri Joseph, bought for 11.50 cr

IMAGE: RCB captain Faf du Plessis has some added firepower in his bowling line-up with the addition of Alzarri Joseph, bought for 11.5 cr. Photograph: RCB/X

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis said the franchise's main focus at the IPL auction was to build a side which can put in improved performances at its own den during the IPL 2024.

 

Du Plessis felt RCB made strategic acquisitions to achieve optimal team balance at the auction in Dubai on Tuesday while executing six bids.

"After the last season, we felt like we needed to improve at home. One of the things that we did really well was to succeed away from Chinnaswamy," Du Plessis said in a statement.

"So, we put our heads together and what that looks like to be better at home and how can we get better, in what ways can we improve?

"It's definitely the auction (way to improve) and the process of the last two months has been solely around planning to be better at home and the type of bowlers and batsmen that will be successful at home," he added.

Boasting of strong top-order comprising the likes of Du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Rajat Patidar, RCB acquired the services of Australia all-rounder Cameron Green through a trade-in from Mumbai Indians ahead of the auction.

Besides, RCB also strengthened its bowling department, adding West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph (Rs 11.5 crore), New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson (Rs 2 crore) and England's Tom Curran (Rs 1.5 crore).

The Royal Challengers also added Indian left-arm pacer Yash Dayal (Rs 5 crore) and spin all-rounder Swapnil Singh (Rs 20 lacs), along with wicketkeeper Saurav Chauhan (Rs 20 lakh) from Gujarat Giants to complete a 25-member squad.

Chauhan made the headlines in the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy when he smashed an 18-ball 61.

"We spent a lot of time talking about RCB and where we wanted to take the franchise. I think it's always really important that you do your homework and make sure you look at every area and talk it through," Du Plessis said.

RCB head coach Andy Flower too was happy with the acquisitions.

"It's really a strong top four with Virat (Kohli) and Faf (du Plessis), (Rajat) Patidar and (Glenn) Maxwell," he said.

"Cameron Green who gives us that power somewhere in that top five."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Mumbai Indians Declare 'All Is Well'
Mumbai Indians Declare 'All Is Well'
Cummins to use IPL as prep for T20 World Cup
Cummins to use IPL as prep for T20 World Cup
Soumya Sarkar Breaks Sachin's ODI Record
Soumya Sarkar Breaks Sachin's ODI Record
UP man beheads wife over delay in morning tea
UP man beheads wife over delay in morning tea
7 Underrated Films Of 2023
7 Underrated Films Of 2023
NDA MPs stand in RS in solidarity with Dhankhar
NDA MPs stand in RS in solidarity with Dhankhar
Legacy was a daunting realization: Paes
Legacy was a daunting realization: Paes

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Meet Cricket's Young New Millionaires

Meet Cricket's Young New Millionaires

'It's Christmas with a cherry on cake'

'It's Christmas with a cherry on cake'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances