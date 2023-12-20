News
Cummins to use IPL as prep for T20 World Cup

Cummins to use IPL as prep for T20 World Cup

December 20, 2023 12:47 IST
Australian captain Pat Cummins was snapped up by SunRisers Hyderabad for a cool 20.50 crore at the IPL auction in Dubai on Tuesday

IMAGE: Australian captain Pat Cummins was snapped up by SunRisers Hyderabad for a cool 20.50 crore at the IPL auction in Dubai on Tuesday. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Cricket Australia/X

Australia captain Pat Cummins hoped to set IPL 2024 as a base to launch himself into the T20 mode ahead of next year's World Cup to be jointly hosted by USA and the West Indies in June.

 

Cummins, who pulled out of IPL 2023 due to heavy international workload, attracted the second highest paycheck in the auction in Dubai on Tuesday -- Rs 20.50 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

His Aussie teammate Mitchell Starc was lapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 24.75 crore, the highest ever contract money in the IPL.

"I feel like I haven't played a heap of T20 cricket and in some ways, I feel like I haven't played my best T20 cricket for a little while," Cummins was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"I'm really excited … for next year to try to get some games before that World Cup and push a case to not only make the side but to get back to how I feel like I can bowl in T20 cricket."

Cummins last foray in the IPL was for KKR in 2022, where he smashed the fastest men's T20 half-century by an Australian from just 14 balls.

Cummins was joined by teammate and World Cup final hero Travis Head in SRH after the left-handed opener was picked up for Rs 6.8 crore.

IPL Auction: Big Names Who Went UNSOLD
Soumya Sarkar Breaks Sachin's ODI Record
Siraj to lead, Green to power: RCB's plan unveiled
India tops remittances table with $125 bn inflows
'Strangulated democracy': Sonia on suspension of MPs
'Entire Modi ecosystem...': Congress on mimicry row
Banks lead QIP revival: Listed cos raised Rs 53,070 cr
'It's Christmas with a cherry on cake'

Mumbai Indians Declare 'All Is Well'

