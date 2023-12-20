Soumya Sarkar Breaks Sachin's ODI Record

IMAGE: Soumya Sarkar hit 169 to go past Sachin Tendulkar for the highest score by a subcontinental batter in New Zealand. Photograph: Bangladesh Cricket/X

Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar broke Sachin Tendulkar's 14-year-old record during the second ODI match against New Zealand in Nelson on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Soumya scored 169 off 151 balls at a strike rate of 111.92, to go past Tendulkar for the highest runs in ODIs by a player from the sub-continent in New Zealand.

Tendulkar had scored an unbeaten 163 against the Kiwis in Christchurch in 2009.

Sarkar's 169 is also the highest ODI score by a Bangladesh cricketer overseas and the second-highest ODI score by a Bangladesh batter.

IMAGE: Soumya Sarkar pumps the air on reaching his century. Photograph: ICC/X

The 30-year-old southpaw's superb innings was decorated with 22 fours and 2 sixes.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and decided to field first at the Saxton Oval.

Soumya Sarkar (169 runs from 151 balls) was the lone standout batter among his team-mates as no other players could cross the 50-run mark. Wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim (45 runs from 57 balls) played a pivotal role in the middle order to help his team to 291.