RCB showing won't affect Kohli at World Cup, says Hogg

April 12, 2019 15:22 IST

'He is a focused individual and he wants to succeed, do not worry about Kohli going in the World Cup.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost their first six matches in IPL-12. Photograph: BCCI

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes that Royal Challengers Bangalore's bad form will not affect Virat Kohli during the forthcoming 2019 World Cup and termed the Indian skipper a 'focused individual'.

Hogg posted a video on Twitter where he answered a few questions that were asked by users.



When a user asked Hogg "Do you think RCB's bad form will affect Virat Kohli during the World Cup?", he replied, "There is no way that it will affect Virat Kohli in the World Cup, he is a focused individual and he wants to succeed, do not worry about Kohli going in the World Cup."



Another user asked Hogg what went wrong with RCB in the ongoing Indian Premier League, as the franchise has not won even a single match in this season.

The 48-year-old answered, "simple. They rely too heavily on Kohli and AB de Villiers, their middle order has not stood up, so no runs in the middle order. Also their bowling department in the death overs; they have not executed their plans and they never had the right plans. So management has to sit down and turn things around very quickly."



RCB will aim to break their losing streak, when they next play Kings XI Punjab on April 13.